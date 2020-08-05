With just a few days left until the end of the filing period for the November elections, the Colusa County Elections office has been busy collecting the necessary paperwork from candidates that would like to officially run for office.
There are several seats up for grabs on the various Board of Education and School District panels, including three seats on the Colusa County Board of Education and at least one seat on the Colusa, Williams, Maxwell, Pierce, Princeton and Stony Creek school districts. The Yuba Community College District also has two seats on the upcoming ballot.
As of Monday, the Incumbent has filed in all contests except the Colusa County Board of Education Area 4 Trustee seat and all four open seats on the Williams Unified School District Board.
Candidates have yet to officially file for the open seats on the Maxwell, Princeton and Stony Creek school district boards.
Several special district seats will also be on the upcoming ballot, including three four-year terms seats on the Arbuckle College City Fire Protection District, four seats on the Cortina Community Services District, three four-year terms seats on the Maxwell Fire Protection District, three seats on the Maxwell Public Utility District and four seats on the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District Board.
For the city of Colusa, there are three spots up for grabs on the city council as well as the city clerk and treasurer positions.
Shelly Kittle, Colusa City Clerk, said while she is the only candidate to have papers and signatures verified and filed with the County Clerk Recorder Office, potential candidates have pulled papers for the other contests.
In the race for the three open city council seats, Daniel Vaca, Brent Nobles, Greg Ponciano and
Ryan Codorniz have pulled papers but had not officially submitted them as of last week.
Incumbent Robin Rach has also pulled papers for the city treasurer position but had not yet completed the filing process.
In Williams, two city council seats, the city clerk position and the city treasurer position will all be on the ballot as well, in addition to a measure proposing a half cent sales tax increase towards a general fund for the city.
Rose Gallo-Vasquez, Colusa County Clerk, said that while the ongoing pandemic may change how voters submit ballots this fall, she hoping to have the same number of polling location as past years.
According to Gallo-Vasquez, all in-person polling locations will follow social distancing guidelines, which may create longer wait times for voters. To ensure the county can provide polling locations, poll workers are currently being sought to man the multiple polling locations. Interested persons can find the poll worker application at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/197/Elections.
Gallo-Vasquez also said the county is working to organize a series of drive-thru ballot drop-off events in each city for those that are not comfortable voting by mail.
For more information on the upcoming Nov. 3 elections, visit http://www.countyofcolusa.org/197/Elections.