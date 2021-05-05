An estimated 21 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of last week, according to recent data released by county health officials.
Within the county’s total population, health officials also reported that an estimated 47 percent of the county’s senior citizen population – those aged 65 and older – have been vaccinated as of April 27.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,221 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 5 cases since April 27.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 19 are active cases in isolation, and there are three virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,186 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County is averaging 5.7 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 3.5 percent. These numbers reflect orange tier matrix within the state’s tier system for the third week in a row. Colusa County has remained in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for a number of weeks.
As of last week, 12,320 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 4,785 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,280 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.