Hundreds of people braved the heat on Friday to explore this years California State Fair.
Inside California Building A, the California Counties exhibit features dozens of booths highlighting varies counties around the state, including Colusa County.
Exhibit volunteer and Colusa County resident Linda Masuhara said there was a lot of interest in the exhibit on Friday, which focused on the Sacramento Valley Museum in Williams.
“The exhibit is pretty typical of what’s in the museum,” Masuhara said. “When you go there you feel like you’ve stepped back 100 years in time.”
Masuhara said the museum has tons of artifacts from many Colusa County residents through the ages.
In addition to the museum artifacts on display, there the exhibit also highlighted the many products grown in Colusa County. Volunteers were even giving out free bags of almonds to the curious fair goers that came over to check out the booth.
“It’s been a very interesting mix of people,” Masuhara said. “We’ve had a lot of people come up that have never heard of Colusa County and wanted to know more and then we have had people that said they grew up there and then moved away.”