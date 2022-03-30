Colusa County Behavioral Health will host an open house at Safe Haven Wellness & Recovery Center’s (Safe Haven) new location in Colusa next week and the community is invited to attend and tour the facility.
Safe Haven is a peer supported drop-in center that serves adults and seniors in recovery from substance abuse, dealing with mental health issues, and/or avoiding isolation, according to a release issued by the county.
“The County-run program provides its members with access to wellness groups, a food pantry, clothing closet, and computer lab, and connects members with county-supported case management services,” read the release.
The open house, which is scheduled to take place April 5 will start at 1 p.m. with refreshments and a brief program overview. Guided tours, information on the various wellness groups and membership policy and an introduction to the Safe Haven Peer Support Specialists will then be provided until 4 p.m.
“The public is invited to attend to learn more about Safe Haven’s mission and programs,” read the release.
Safe Haven provides a number of recovery and resiliency focused groups run by peers and Colusa County Behavioral Health staff, according to the release.
“A Peer Support Specialist is funded to provides upport in linking members to other services in the community through collaboration and outreach events, which allow for increased awareness around mental health and reduce stigma and discrimination in the community,” read the release. “Members can also participate in the Leadership Advocacy Committee, to aid in the day-to-day operation of the center. This allows for growth in leadership skills and peer advocacy.”
Safe Haven Wellness & Recovery Center is located at 124 East Webster St. in Colusa.
For more information, call the Colusa County Department of Behavioral Health at 530-458-0520.