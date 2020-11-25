Colusa County cemeteries prepare for Wreaths Across America

Since 2008, Congress has designated a date in December each year as National Wreaths Across America Day to remember and honor veterans and this year two Colusa County cemeteries will be participating.
For the second year, the Colusa Cemetery, located at 1974 Wilson Ave. in Colusa, will host a remembrance wreath laying ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 19, to place hundreds of wreaths on the graves of the 750 veterans buried there.
The ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. and the public is welcomed to attend.
The Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, 5031 Walkup Road, Stonyford, will also be participating in the national day of remembrance for the first time this year, thanks to the combined efforts of the Stonyrose Heritage Society and the cemetery’s Board of Directors, but the time of the ceremony has not be finalized at this time.
According to John Huttman, member of the Stonyrose Heritage Society and the Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery Board of Directors, there are 54 veterans buried in the Stonyford cemetery.
As of Monday, Huttman said they were pretty close to having half of the 54 wreaths already sponsored. To fund the rest, donations were collected at a free community Thanksgiving dinner hosted by the Stonyford Heritage Society on Saturday. According to Huttman, $102 in donations were collected at the event and there are still a few families that live out of the area that said they would like to sponsor a wreath.
“From what we guess, we should be $27 dollars over our goal,” said Huttman. “We will use whatever we have left over for coffee and cookies for the ceremony.”
In addition to the 54 veterans buried in Stonyford, Huttman said they are also sponsoring a VA cemetery in Red Bluff.
The deadline to purchase wreaths for this year’s day of remembrance is Dec. 1.
As of Tuesday, 183 wreaths had been sponsored at the Colusa Cemetery – 24.4 percent of the 750 goals, according to the Wreaths Across America website.
To sponsor a wreath at the Colusa Cemetery, visit https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/159899/Overview/?relatedId=0 or call 458-2650.
To sponsor a wreath at the Stonyford Indian Valley Cemetery, call 521-5902.
The Meridian Lions Club will also host a remembrance ceremony at the Meridian Cemetery, located on Meridian Road in Meridian, which will also start at 9 a.m. on Dec. 19.
As of Tuesday, the Meridian Cemetery – which is part of the Sutter Cemetery District – had 67 wreaths sponsored out of the 301 total needed.
Across the nation, an estimated 1.8 million wreaths will be laid in tribute during the Wreaths Across America ceremonies on Dec. 19.