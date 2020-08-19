The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce has been warning local businesses of a scam soliciting money for advertisement space in the free maps offered by the organization.
Jennifer Diaz, Colusa County Chamber of Commerce secretary, said she became aware of the scam a few weeks ago when someone known only as Brie began contacting local businesses.
After she received the first phone call from a business inquiring about the validity of these advertisement inquiries, Diaz said she also received a call from Brie stating they had entered into a contract in February - a claim Diaz said had never happened. Upon Diaz’s request, the caller refused to provide a copy of the contract.
“Things got quiet for a couple of weeks and then starting on Monday I began receiving phone calls from Vann Family Farms, Grocery Outlet, and many more,” said Diaz last week. “The lady, Brie, was claiming to these businesses that ‘Jennifer Diaz from the Chamber and myself are working together on this project.’ That is not accurate.”
Diaz said the businesses that contacted her after receiving calls said the caller was pushy about getting money for the advertisement space, wanting them to pay at least half of the price via credit card or bank account while on the phone.
“When businesses asked for proof of what she was going to do she would not agree, did not want to give an email address and I heard many different types of charges,” said Diaz. “I am thankful that my businesses know me personally along with my character because they did not believe her.”
Diaz said she works with Mary Stull of Mass Marketing Inc. to produce the Chamber approved maps twice per year, a service that remains free to the public.
“The Chamber of Commerce’s are one of the only places that the public can get free maps and with our county being ag county, many truck drivers depend on our maps during harvesting season,” said Diaz. “There are many roads where a truck can access one part of a road but not the other part and need to find the different routes to get to the harvesting area.”
Although Diaz said she continued to receive notifications from chamber members that have been contacted by Brie, things calmed down after she had a second discussion with the caller in which she, again, told her she was not working under contract with her and to stop harassing members of the Colusa County Chamber of Commerce.