Colusa County Sun-Herald
Colusa County has partnered with Recology to host a series of community clean-up days in the coming weeks and the next event is scheduled to take place in Princeton on Friday.
From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m., a community clean-up collection will be set up at the Princeton Branch Library, 232 Prince Street, Princeton, with debris boxes available for residents to dispose of household waste and approved debris at no charge.
“In addition to the clean-up, county representatives will be on-site to address questions and concerns, and provide updates on local programs and initiatives,” a release issued by Colusa County said. “These representatives include Supervisor Denise Carter (District 5), the Code Compliance Officer and Building Inspector.”
Items that will not be accepted during the clean-up events include hazardous materials such as batteries, paints, oils, chemicals, pesticides, smoke detectors, fluorescent lights, etc.; E-waste including televisions, computer monitors and accessories, VCRs, CD/DVD players, stereo equipment, microwaves, etc.; asbestos tiles or pipe; compressed gas; concrete, dirt, rocks, brick, asphalt, or sand; or treated wood waste.
The clean-up series kicked off in late October, with events already held in Grimes and College City.
For more information, call 530-458-0508.