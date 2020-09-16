As of Tuesday, 499 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently 11 active cases in isolation and 31 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 451 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
On Thursday, health officials reported that positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, with a three day lag, were 163.8, consistent with what was reported Sept. 8. Overall testing positivity over the past seven days, with a seven day lag, was 15.4 percent, up from the 10.3 percent reported Sept. 8. The average number of positive tests done per day, per 100,000 residents with a seven day lag in data, was reported as 110.7, down from the 160 reported last week.