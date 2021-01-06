The Colusa County Democratic Central Committee (CCDCC), the official group representing
Colusa County Democrats to the California Democratic Party, is seeking new members and participants. They welcome all interested, active Democrats, but are seeking formal representation from Supervisorial Districts 3 and 4. These two districts cover Williams, Maxwell, and Stonyford, and currently lack adequate representation. Applicants must be registered
Democratic voters in Colusa County. Interested individuals can request an application by emailing colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com.
The CCDCC is also seeking volunteer translators proficient in written English and Spanish to make their materials and social media more accessible. Volunteer translators can help as much as they are able. Volunteer translators proficient in spoken English and Spanish are sought for bi-monthly meetings. Anyone interested is encouraged to send an email to colusacountydemocrats@gmail.com or text/call Chair Pam DaGrossa at 619-0032.
The CCDCC was restarted in 2018 after a near 30-year absence of formal Democratic representation in the county. It is focused on building an inclusive, informed, community- minded group in order to be a voice for Colusa County and its interests to the Democratic Party.
Meetings are held every other month via Zoom. The next meeting is Wednesday, January 27 at 6:30 p.m. Two candidates running for CDP Chair, Rusty Hicks and Delaine Easton, will each speak briefly. This is also the organizational meeting at which officers are elected and meeting dates set.
More information on the CCDCC can be found at colusacountydemocrats.org.