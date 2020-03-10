With spring just around the corner, the Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports team returned to the range last weekend opening the skeet season in Stockton while kicking off the trap series in Rancho Murieta.
In the skeet competition, the Ducks captured five podium spots including two first place finishes.
Gus Armstrong won the Intermediate Division striking 98 out of 100 targets while Robert Shadley was tops among the rookies after shooting 80 percent.
Despite hitting 99 targets, Matt Thunen finished second among the varsity participants while Wes LaGrande was the second place rookie and Dustin Wurm was third in Intermediate Advanced.
Weather conditions were not so favorable at the trap shoot, although four Ducks persevered to reach the medal stand.
Grayson Hardwick shot a 96 to win in Intermediate Advanced and was followed by teammate Parker Goodman, who hit 87 out of 100 targets to take second.
Wade Traynham claimed the second spot in JV while Tanner Hansen in Intermediate Entry landed in the third spot.
The Duck skeet crew will return to action on March 22 in Stockton, while the trap squad will be not far from home in Yolo on the same day.