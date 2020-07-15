Colusa County Ducks return to the range

Despite having most of their season canceled, the Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports Team finally returned to the range and made a strong showing at the CYSSA State Trap Tournament on July 11 and 12.
Held at the Coon Creek Trap and Skeet Club in Lincoln, the Ducks’ JV squad, which included Grayson Hardwick, Brandon Nord, Carter Long, Dustin Wurm and Parker Goodman, struck 876 of the 1000 targets to earn first place and stand atop the podium.
Hardwick also turned in a noteworthy performance in the individual competition, where he finished second in the Intermediate Advanced division after hitting 191 out of a possible 200 targets.
The Ducks now take a break from trap and will prepare for the sporting clays season which typically begins in September.