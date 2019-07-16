While most people rely on luck to win big in Las Vegas, the Colusa County Ducks Youth Shooting Sports team has proven that hard work and talent also produce the desired results, when they returned from the 2019 U.S. Open Youth Clay Shooting Championships with a multitude of awards to show for their efforts.
Held at the Clark County Shooting Complex in Las Vegas from July 9-13, the Ducks competed in all three clay pigeon disciplines including skeet, sporting clays and trap.
Two Ducks opened the tournament with wins the skeet competition, as Chase Carrere hit 191 out of 200 targets in the Junior Varsity division and Gus Armstrong recorded 187 in Intermediate Entry to stand a top the podium.
Three of their teammates including Matt Thunen (193/200) in Varsity, Anthony Felix (184/200) in JV and Dustin Wurm (173/200) in Intermediate Entry also reached the medal stand in skeet finishing third within their respective divisions.
In the skeet team competition, the Ducks’ varsity squad consisting of Caleb Camara, Dillan Wurm and Devin Wurm took second place while Carrere, Felix and Dustin Wurm were the third place JV team.
The Ducks also found success on the sporting clays course, the discipline most resembling an actual hunt.
Armstrong again claimed the top spot in Intermediate Entry striking 91 of 100 and led the squad, which included Parker Gill and Dustin Wurm, to a victory as well.
Dillan Wurm was the second place finisher in varsity sporting clays and combined with Camara and Thunen for second place in the squad competition.
The Ducks were also the third place JV sporting clays team behind Carrere, Felix and Michael Ziglar.
Rounding out the Open was the trap tournament, where Armstrong made it a clean sweep of the three Intermediate Entry events missing just seven times to score 193 and take home the trap championship, while Carrere came away in third place in JV after hitting 96 percent of the targets.
When the trap team awards were handed out the Ducks’ JV squad comprised of Carrere, Felix, Ziglar, Garrett Goodman and Gus Doherty finished first, while in the Intermediate Advanced squad of Armstrong, Gill, Grayson Hardwick, Wade Traynham, and Parker Goodman took second.
In assessing his team’s performance, head coach Bruce Hardwick had this to say, “ The kids worked really hard to prepare for this year’s competition and it definitely showed. We couldn’t ask for a better turnout.”
Then turning his attention to the future Hardwick added, “We will be losing a few of our seniors this year and wish them the best of luck, but we are also looking forward to gaining some new members.”
The Ducks will now take a short break to enjoy their success before the new sporting clays season begins in mid-August.
Anyone interested in joining the Ducks can contact Hardwick at 701-4051.