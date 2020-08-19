The Colusa County election races that will appear on the Nov. 3 Presidential General Election ballot have been finalized.
Here is a look at who’s running:
There are three open seats on the Colusa County Board of Education Board of Trustees and incumbents Brenda Miller (Area 1) and Richard Barry Morrell (Area 2) are running unopposed. For the Area 4 seat, Cristy Jayne Edwards will be callanging appointed incumbent Lynn Burnham.
Incumbents Kelli Griffith-Garcia, Michael Phenicie and Melissa Yerxa Ortiz will be running against newcomer Erin E. Steidlmayer for the three available seats on the Colusa Unified School District board.
There are three open seats available on the Maxwell Unified School District board, with Incumbent Kelly Haywood, Jason Bown and Diana K. Azevedo running.
There are three open seats on the Pierce Joint Unified School District board. Incumbents Abel Gomez and George W. Green, Jr. will be running against John R. Friel, Sr., Scott Arens and Matthew Wilkerson.
Incumbents Lance Glassgow and Debra Wills are running for the two open seats on the Princeton Joint Unified School District board.
There are four open seats on the Williams Unified School District board, with appointed incumbent Alejandra Lopez running against Kathleen Bautista, Patricia Ash and Cesar Perez for the four-year term slots and Edward B. Davis running for the two-year term spot.
There are two open seats on the Yuba Community College District Board of Trustees. Appointed incumbent Susan Alves is running for the Area 6 seat and Williams Roderick is running for the Area 7 seat.
No candidates have filed to run for the vacant Area 4 seat on the Stony Creek Joint Unified School District.
There are also several special district races that will be on the Nov. 3 ballot, including three open seats on the Arbuckle College City Fire Protection District. Incumbents Charles Manhart, Charles Grimmer and Clarke Ornbaun are all running to reclaim their seats.
Incumbent Rod Bradford is running for one of the four spots open on the Cortina Community Services District board, along with newcomers Maria Dolores Gomez and Kimberly J. Valles.
Incumbent Carmen J. Parra is the only candidate running to fill the two vacant positions on the Maxwell Public Utility District board.
There are four open seats on the Maxwell Parks and Recreation District board. Incumbents Thomas Kyle Miller and Sharol M. Kuska will be running for these seats along with Becky M. Azevedo and Daniel Azevedo.
As of the Aug. 12 deadline, no candidates had filed to run for the three open positions on the Maxwell Fire Protection District board and the one seat available on the Maxwell Public Utility District board.
There will also be a run-off election for the county Supervisor for District 2, with Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith and David B. Markss in the running.
Among the positions within the city of Colusa on the upcoming ballot, incumbents Greg Ponciano and Brent Nobles are running against newcomers Matthew Reische, Daniel Vaca, Ryan Codorniz and Denise Conrado for the three open seats on the Colusa City Council.
Incumbent Shelly Kittle is running unopposed for the Colusa City Clerk position.
In the race for Colusa City Treasurer, incumbent Robin Rauch will be running against newcomer Devin Kelley.
In Williams, incumbents John J. Troughton, Jr. and Roberto Mendoza will be running against newcomer Don Parsons for the two open seats on the Williams City Council.
Incumbent Mariana Pineda is running unopposed for the Williams City Clerk position and no candidates have filed to run for the vacant Williams City Treasurer position.
In the U.S. Representative race (District 3), John Garamendi will go up against Tamika Hamilton.
For the State Assembly seat (District 3), James Gallagher will face James Henson.