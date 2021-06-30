Students at Colusa County Office of Education (CCOE) - Children’s Services preschools and Williams Elementary School took their education a step further this school year by participating in Clever Kids University early literacy programs.
“Clever Kids University: Pre-Reader” and “Clever Kids University: I Can Read” are powerful bilingual apps under the Footsteps2Brilliance umbrella, that are free to all Colusa County residents. CKU: Pre-Reader is designed to engage parents and prepare early learners for kindergarten, while CKU: I Can Read helps students learn to read and write.
The Director of CCOE-Children’s Services early education programs, Vicki Markss, highlights that, “Young children develop a love for learning when the emphasis for learning is fun, hands-on, and engaging.
Footsteps2Brilliance is an essential component of our preschool curriculum and maximizes early literacy that supports Kindergarten and school readiness. Our teachers focus on individualized learning and encourage parents to engage in learning at home. Access to Clever Kids University increases skills while building children’s confidence.”
Graduates of this school year’s CKU program at CCOE-Children’s Services preschools include: Colusa Preschool Learning Center’s Judith S. of Teacher Parveen’s class and Izrael Granados of Teacher Brenda’s class, and Williams Preschool Learning Center’s Kendra Gonzalez of Teacher Blanca’s class.
Graduates of the CKU program at Williams Elementary School include: Alondra Garcia of Ms. Duran’s Kindergarten class, Yaidelyn S. of Ms. Llamas’ first grade class, Noemi V. of Ms. Goodwin’s second grade class, and Samantha A. of Ms. Larios’ third grade class.
All graduates received certificates along with math and language arts games to prolong their learning over the summer, all courtesy of CCOE’s “And Literacy For All” team. To sign up for your free Clever Kids University account, visit www.andliteracyforall.net or contact “And Literacy For All” Literacy Liaison Stefani Santana at (530) 491-9405 or ssilvas@ccoe.net. Be sure to follow “And Literacy For All” on Facebook: @CCOE-And Literacy For All.