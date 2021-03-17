United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas J. Vilsack has declared primary natural disasters in 50 California counties, including Colusa, due to recent drought conditions in the area.
According to a release issued by Colusa County, this decision makes farm operations in primary counties eligible to be considered for certain assistance from the Farm Service Agency, including emergency loans, providing that eligibility requirements are met.
Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for these emergency loans, it was stated in the release.
For more information, call http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.