Fire department personnel from around Colusa County have teamed up with Give Disaster Resources to “fill the boot” to support the Indian Valley Fire Department and firefighters that lost their homes due to the Dixie Fire.
On Saturday, fire crews from the Sacramento River, Colusa, Maxwell, Williams, and Arbuckle fire departments will be collecting money at several locations, including Fifth and Market Streets in Colusa and in Williams at Fifth and E Streets, Vann and E Streets and State Route 20 at Marguerite Street, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Those that are unable to attend can also donate online at https://tinyurl.com/sf23x4zj.
All proceeds from this online campaign and the Aug. 21 “Fill the Boot” drive will go directly to the local firefighters in need.