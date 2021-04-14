The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library is seeking photos from the community to help develop the color palette that will be used for the “Colors of Colusa County Mary Winters Memorial Mural,” that will be painted this summer by local artists Sierra Reading and Ross Roadruck.
“We are looking for images from across the entire county - from Stonyford to Grimes; Princeton to Arbuckle; and everywhere in between,” said Stacey Costello, Colusa County Librarian. “Colusa County is vibrant and diverse in its beauty, and the color options are limitless.”
According to a release issued by the library, each beam beside the door at the Colusa branch will be painted a color that is representative of the palette of Colusa County, with each color representing a different area.
“The mural will show the vibrancy and beauty of our county, and remind all who see it that reading colors your world!,” it was stated in the release.
From April 15 through May 7, residents of Colusa County are encouraged to submit their own original, high resolution photo, taken in Colusa County, that represents what they love about the area.
“The submissions can be of iconic imagery, such as the almond blossoms of Arbuckle, the feathers of a mallard in Colusa, the Princeton Ferry crossing the Sacramento River, or the beautiful wildflowers of Bear Valley,” it was stated in the release. “They can also feature more personal images of favorite buildings, craggy creeks, anything that makes you feel at home here.”
According to the release, images must be submitted by individuals 18 years of age or older, or by parent or legal guardian; the images may be reproduced, modified, edited, or shared by the library to fit the scope of the library mural and associated projects. By submitting an image, you agree that you release and hold harmless the County and its officers, employees, agents and assigns from any and all claims resulting therefrom, and shall not seek any compensation for any use of the image(s). This release shall continue indefinitely and is binding on the submitter, his/her heirs, legal representatives and assigns.
Submissions, saved as a high resolution .jpeg file, must be emailed to Costello at scostello@countyofcolusa.com.
For more information, visit https://countyofcolusa.org/24/Library.