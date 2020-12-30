The 2019-2020 Colusa County Grand Jury recently released its yearly report, highlighting several investigations they conducted over the past year as well as recommendations for the county moving forward.
The grand jury consists of eight officers and 10 members. The citizens act independent of the court and implement investigations into all agencies and departments within their area.
“Our most challenging event this year was the same challenge affecting every community in America, the pandemic of COVID-19,” said foreperson Kristen Simmons in her letter to Judge Jeffery A. Thompson. “Its limitations affected continuing investigations and restricted our assembly as a group. However, all issues brought to the attention of the jury were investigated and received the required consideration.”
Here is a breakdown of the report:
Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and The Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center
As the primary sites for youth offenders in the area, the Colusa County grand jury conducted their yearly inspection of the Tri-County Juvenile Rehabilitation Facility and the Maxine Singer Youth Guidance Center – also known as Camp Singer – on Jan. 24, 2020.
Colusa County utilizes the facilities located in Yuba County because it does not have a juvenile detention center of its own.
According to the report, the grand jury completed an in-depth investigation that included programs offered and a comprehensive comparison between the two facilities, finding that in its current state, the facility continues to function adequately. The jury also concluded that inspections at the facility are up to date and a safety plan is in place for staff and inmates.
It was noted that in spite of the age and wear of the facility, which was built in the 1950s, both facilities were well maintained and clean.
“The kitchen and dining hall, which is shared by juvenile hall and Camp Singer, was exceptionally clean and well organized,” read the report.
The facility is equipped with an Intervention counselor and offers a variety of programs focused on anger management, antisocial emotions, gang rehabilitation and parenting in both individual and groups settings. A tattoo removal program is also offered at the juvenile hall.
At the time of the inspection, there were 14 youths housed at the juvenile hall, two of whom were from Colusa County. None of the 16 youths housed at Camp Singer were from Colusa County at the time of the jury’s tour.
Colusa County Jail
The grand jury conducted its annual inspection of the Colusa County Jail on Oct. 25, 2019. Their findings indicate that the facility continues to function adequately. However, as stated in previous reports, safety risks for both staff and inmates exist due to the current building layout.
According to the report, the jail is a single floor facility with an authorized housing capacity of 92 inmates and is staffed by 13 Sheriff’s Department employees.
At the time of the inspection, 81 inmates were in custody at the facility.
According to the report, the information for the investigation was sourced from a tour of the jail facility, interviews with jail administrative staff and line personnel, interviews with male and female inmates and reviews of past jail inspections and state inspection reports.
During the interviews with the inmates at the facility, they confirmed that they are provided with all their physical needs – which includes three meals per day, restroom facilities and a bed – while they awaited sentencing or served their time at the jail.
“Reasonable commissary, education facilities, basic liberal arts classes and religious services are also available for interested inmates,” it was stated in the report.
Mosquito Abatement
The grand jury launched a review of the comprehensive operations of the Colusa Mosquito Abatement District because, according to the report, those had not been reviewed in recent years.
The review looked into the district’s responsibilities, boundaries, abatement operations and procedures, incidence of West Nile within the county, education and prevention, safety training and communication strategies.
The district’s boundary encompasses 160 square miles in eastern Colusa County, including the city of Colusa, as well as 20 square miles of Sutter County and the Butte Sink National Wildlife Refuge.
Large areas are agricultural lands, wetlands and river banks which provide prime breeding conditions for mosquitos that are in close proximity to humans, according to the report.
“From late April to early November, CMAD provides abatement services in the city of Colusa and outlying areas within the District boundary,” it was stated in the report. “Application of pesticide is based on mosquito populations and disease activity determined by surveillance.”
The district follows an integrated, ecosystem-based strategy mosquito management program that focuses on long term prevention of mosquitoes through a combination of techniques.
The grand jury found that the District provides a high-level of mosquito control services and public health protection while implementing good abatement practices and maintaining a confident, multi-functional employee team.
“Their facility and equipment are well maintained and the employees take pride in their work and service to the community,” it was stated in the report.