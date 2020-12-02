Along with 99 percent of the state’s population, Colusa County remains in the purple tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system as COVID-19 case numbers continue to surge.
“The biggest concern our health officials have at this point is the continued ability of health care providers and the County health department to manage the significant increase in cases,” said Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel. “Although we are able to a certain extent adjust and move staff around to deal with issues, that capacity is not unlimited...we are continuing to allocate resources as necessary in response to a rapidly evolving situation.”
According to Kropf, county information indicates that testing is holding up within Colusa County and persons who need tests can get them.
“Certain facilities have limited testing to persons who are symptomatic but there are other testing facilities which will allow tests whether a person is symptomatic or not,” said Kropf.
As of Tuesday, 747 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County, an increase of 67 from the same time last week.
Health officials report that there are currently 103 active cases in isolation and 232 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total of 638 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are two individuals hospitalized at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, reported Aug. 11, was not associated with the care facility.
“We recognize the COVID fatigue, yet urge you to avoid gathering this holiday season, and ask that you continue to practice the proven public health protocols that we know will reduce transmission: wear a mask; maintain your distance (minimum of six-feet); wash your hands; (and) stay home if you feel sick,” it was stated in a release issued by the county.
According to covid19.ca.gov, Colusa County had a positivity rate of 14.7 percent as of Saturday, and 31 new COVID-19 cases per day per 100K residents (adjusted for tier assignment).
These metrics were slightly higher than the statewide metrics reported on Saturday, with a positivity rate of 6.6 percent and a new case rate per day per 100K residents of 30.5 reported.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.