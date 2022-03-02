Colusa County had the highest unemployment rate in the state in December while unemployment rates throughout the tri-county region increased.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 14 percent in December, which was an increase from the 10.4 percent reported the previous month.
December’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 7.6 percent, an increase from the 5.1 percent reported the month prior.
In Tehama County, the unemployment rate increased to 8 percent in December compared to the 5.2 percent reported in November.
California’s unemployment rate increased to 9.1 percent in December, while the nation’s also increased to 6.5 percent.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (400 jobs); leisure and hospitality (80 jobs); educational and health services (20 jobs); manufacturing (100 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (120 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (10 jobs).
The financial activities industry remained the same as the previous month, with 140 jobs, while the government industry saw an increase of 60 jobs.
In Glenn County, the mining, logging and construction industry saw an increase of 20 jobs while the professional and business services industry saw an increase of 40 jobs. The farming industry also saw an increase of 90 jobs in December.
The transportation and utilities industry remained the same as the previous month, with 1,740 jobs.
Industries in Glenn County that saw an decrease in jobs included educational and health services (60 jobs); leisure and hospitality (200 jobs); the manufacturing industry (60 jobs); and government (130 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (360 jobs); government (150 jobs); mining, logging and construction (170 jobs); educational and health services (190 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (180 jobs); and leisure and hospitality (50 jobs).
The financial activities industry remained on par with the month prior, with a total of 360 jobs.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 57th in the state in November, remaining the same spot as the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 33rd, moving down from the 29th place held the month prior while Tehama County ranked 30th in the state, up one spot from the 29th slot the previous month.