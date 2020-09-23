Colusa County’s positive COVID-19 rates are slowly declining, opening up the possibility that the county will be downgraded to the red tier on the statewide COVID-19 blueprint.
Colusa County was assigned to the purple tier – which is the most restrictive of the four levels - when Governor Gavin Newsom announced the “Blueprint for a Safer Economy” system Aug. 28.
As of Tuesday, 522 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently 16 active cases in isolation and 43 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 500 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
On Tuesday, health officials reported that positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, with a three day lag, were 5.7, down from the 10.7 reported Sept. 17. These numbers are considered to be within the Tier 2, or substantial spread, measurements.
Overall testing positivity over the past seven days, with a seven day lag, was 6.5 percent, down from the 9.6 percent reported Sept. 17. This data is also considered to be within the range of Tier 2 measurement.
The average number of positive tests done per day, per 100,000 residents with a seven day lag in data, was reported as 174.5, up from the 151.1 reported last week.
In order for the county to move into Tier 2, case and positivity rates metrics must remain within the Tier 2 measurement for two consecutive weeks.