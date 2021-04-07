An estimated 9.1 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 30, according to new data released by Colusa County health officials.
Within the county’s total population, health officials also reported that an estimated 28.7 percent of the county’s senior citizen population – those ages 65 and older – have been vaccinated as of last week.
Colusa County continues to work through Phase 1B of the COVID-19 vaccination schedule and as of April 1, eligibility has been expanded to anyone that is 50 years of age or older.
Next week, eligibility will expand further to include anyone 18 years of age or older.
As of Friday, 8,620 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 3,226 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 2,820 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
Colusa County will host a series of vaccination clinics in the coming days but as of Tuesday afternoon, all slots were full until Thursday, April 22.
This clinic, which will provide first and second doses of the vaccine to all Colusa County residents ages 18 and older, will be held in Atwood Hall at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 9:30 until 3 p.m.
Those that attend are asked to show up at their scheduled time, bring photo identification as proof of age and complete a pre screening form prior to the appointment.
Another vaccination clinic is also scheduled for Thursday, April 29.
As vaccination distributions continue, Colusa County remains in the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for the second week.
As of Tuesday, Colusa County was averaging 1.9 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 1.6 percent.
These numbers reflect the necessary matrix needed for Colusa County to advance to the yellow, least restrictive tier of the state’s system, a move that could happen in the coming weeks if these numbers can be maintained or decreased.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,171 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of six cases since March 30.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 13 are active cases in isolation, and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time. A total of five intensive care unit beds are available within the county, according to the latest update on COVID19.com.
To date, 2,142 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.