Colusa County remains in the purple, most restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week as positive COVID-19 cases continue to show signs of improvement.
Colusa County is currently averaging 5.7 new cases per 100,000 people daily with a test positivity of 2.9 percent.
To move into the red, less restrictive tier, the county needs to have a seven day average of less than seven new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people and a test positivity rate of less than eight percent.
If Colusa County can maintain current averages, a transition into the red tier is likely in the next few weeks.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,152 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 13 new cases since March 2.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 26 are active cases in isolation and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,1112 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County.
One additional death was reported on Tuesday, bringing the county’s total virus-related deaths up to 14.
As of Monday, 4,320 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 1,332 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 1,590 have been distributed to local health care partners.
Colusa County Public Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those over the age of 65 today (Wednesday).
Another clinic will be held on Thursday for individuals within Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule that work in agriculture or food sectors. Those that attend will be required to provide proof of identification, residency and occupation.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.