A public health order issued by Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Gregory Burt on Friday that requires all individuals to wear facial coverings within indoor public areas in Colusa County regardless of vaccination status went into effect Tuesday.
“Colusa County has seen a steady rise in COVID-19 cases, including breakthrough cases in vaccinated individuals,” said Burt. “In an effort to stem this increase in transmission, use of facial coverings is the least disruptive and most immediately impactful measure to take.”
According to Burt, this Order is necessary to control and reduce the rate of community spread and to reinforce the need for safe interactions.
Burt said he will continue to assess the public health situation as it evolves and may modify this order or issue additional orders related to COVID-19 as changing circumstances dictate. As of Monday, health officials reported 2,565 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 106 cases since Aug. 9.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 95 are active cases in isolation and there are six virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,452 people have recovered from the virus and 18 virus-related deaths have been reported.
As of Aug. 9, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,529 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 5,318 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 458-0399 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.