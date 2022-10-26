Last week, Colusa County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters Rose Gallo-Vasquez mailed a Notice of Correction to the Voter Information Guide and Sample Ballot book to registered voters within Colusa County to correct information previously sent out regarding Measure A, the Emergency Medical Ground Transport Transactions and Use Tax.
“The original Voter Information Guide and Sample Ballot incorrectly states that the proposed half cent ($0.005) sales tax will terminate in ten years,” read a release issued by Colusa County officials. “This termination provision was stricken by the Colusa County Board of Supervisors from the draft that they considered and passed on June 21, 2022.”
Voters that have already received their County Voter Information Guide and Sample Ballot book will receive a letter in the mail that contains a Notice of Correction regarding Colusa County Measure A, said county officials, while newly registered voters will receive a corrected copy of the County Voter Information Guide and Sample Ballot book.
For more information, call 1-877-458-0501 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/elections.