Preparations for the Aug. 31 landowner elections are underway in Colusa County and the filing period, which opened on Monday, will run through Friday, June 4.
According to a release issued by the Colusa County Elections Office, if an incumbent officeholder does not file by that date, that deadline will be extended to non-incumbents only through Wednesday, June 9; There is no extension if the incumbent files by June 4.
The following offices will be including in the upcoming election:
– 4M Water District has two full four-year term seats up for grabs. These seats are currently held by incumbents Wade Mathis and Katie Mathis.
– The Glenn Valley Water District has three four-year seats up. One seat is vacant and the other two incumbents are Patti Turner and John Alvernaz.
– Holthouse Water District has two four-year seats up. These seats are currently held by incumbents Cerena Lee and James Rickert.
– Four seats are up in the LaGrande Water District, including three full term four-year and one two-year seat.
Incumbents are Ronald LaGrande, Larry LaGrande, Zachary Dennis and Brett LaGrande.
– Westside Water District has two four-year seats up, which are currently held by Zachary Dennis and Perry Charter.
– Colusa Basin Drainage District has two seats up in Colusa County. Division II is for a two-year term and is currently held by incumbent Mary Fahey. Division III has a four-year seat up that is currently held by incumbent George Tibbitts.
– Maxwell Irrigation District has two four-year seats up. These seats are currently held by incumbents Mike Bell and Chris Dobson.
Prospective candidates may obtain and file candidacy forms with the County Clerk-Recorder Registrar of Voters at 546 Jay Street, Suite 200, Colusa. The office is open 8:30 a.m. to 4:00p.m. Monday through
Friday and office hours will be extended to 5:00 p.m. on June 4 and June 9, as needed.
A calendar with the filing deadlines and candidate qualifications can be found at www.countyofcolusa.org/elections .
For additional information or to schedule an appointment, contact the Elections Office at 458-0500.