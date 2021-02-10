Vaccine distribution in Colusa County, and across the state, has been slow going due to vaccine manufacture supply chain issues, but other factors including population are further slowing the process locally.
“States and counties are allocated vaccines largely based on population and, of course, in our small, rural communities, that tends to have more of an impact on us then in some of the larger communities,” said Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Greg Burt.
Although relatively new to the market, Burt said the technology and science behind the two COVID-19 vaccines available – Pfizer and Moderna – have been around for decades and are very safe but, as with most vaccines, more will be learned about them as more people are vaccinated.
“When I hear people rightfully questioning safety, I would encourage all of you to be having those discussions with your primary physician, leaning heavily on favoring vaccinations for most if not all individuals,” said Burt.
According to Burt, if a population vaccination rate of 80 percent or high is achieved, “then we will be in a much better position to go back to life pre-COVID.”
The Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services announced on Monday that they have launched a refreshed webpage to better outline COVID-19 response efforts within the county.
According to a release issued by DHHS, the webpage now includes a vaccine dashboard outlining doses received by the county, doses distributed to local health care partners, doses administered by DHHS as well as local virus data outlining current statistics within the community. COVID-19 data will be updated daily Monday through Friday and vaccine information will be updated weekly each Monday.
“We understand that the vaccine plan and distribution process is confusing and we are looking to provide resources to clearly communicate our local plan and provide information as we receive it, said Colusa County Health and Human Services Director Elizabeth Kelly.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said the county currently receives an average of 200 doses every other week and the state has said additional doses cannot be requested at this time.
As of Monday, 2,000 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County. Of those, 590 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 1,000 have been distributed to local health care partners.
DHHS will be establishing occupational clinics as vaccines are received from the California Department of Public Health, according to the release, and the department plans to utilize CDPH’s My Turn vaccination and eligibility reservation system once it is launched and local vaccine allocation supports a wider distribution.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,046 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 74 new cases since Feb. 3.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 107 are active cases in isolation – including seven individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.
To date, 1,927 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County.