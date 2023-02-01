Glenn and Tehama counties saw a decrease in unemployment rates in December 2022, according to the latest data released by the Employment Development Department, Labor Market Information Division, while Colusa County had one of the highest unemployment rates in the state for another month.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate was 11.6% in December, which was an increase from the 10.8% reported the previous month. December’s unemployment rate in Glenn County was 5.1%, a slight decrease from the 5.2% reported the month prior. In Tehama County, the unemployment rate also decreased to 5.1% in December compared to the 5.3% rate reported in November.
California’s unemployment rate decreased slightly to 4.8% in December, while the national unemployment rate also decreased to 3.7%.
Industries in Colusa County that saw a decrease in available jobs included farming (40 jobs); educational and health services (120 jobs); manufacturing (500 jobs); trade, transportation and utilities (160 jobs); government (100 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (10 jobs).
Industries that saw an increase in available jobs within Colusa County included leisure and hospitality (10 jobs).
Available jobs within the financial activities industry remained the same as the previous month in Colusa County with 140 jobs.
In Glenn County, the professional and business services industry increased by 20 jobs while available educational and health services jobs also increased in Glenn County in December by 20.
Industries that saw an decrease in jobs in Glenn County included trade, transportation and utilities (70 jobs); leisure and hospitality (20 jobs); leisure and hospitality (50 jobs); manufacturing (10 jobs); government (60 jobs); farming (290 jobs); and mining, logging and construction (10 jobs).
Industries within Tehama County that saw a decrease in available jobs included government, with a decrease of 430 jobs; mining, logging and construction, with a decrease of 120 jobs; educational and health services, with a decrease of 90 jobs; leisure and hospitality, with a decrease of 120 jobs; trade, transportation and utilities, with a decrease of 50 jobs; and the financial activities industry with a decrease of 10 jobs.
Industries that saw an increase in available jobs in Tehama County included farming, with 150 available jobs.
Colusa County’s unemployment rate ranked 57th in the state in December 2022, remaining in the same spot as reported the previous month.
Glenn County was ranked 42nd, moving down from 41st place held the month prior while Tehama County ranked 37th in the state, remaining in the same spot as the previous month.