Colusa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week, as the COVID-19 case numbers within the county continue to fluctuate.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,233 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 14 cases since May 4.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 17 are active cases in isolation, and there is one virus-related hospitalization at this time.
To date, 2,200 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County is averaging 3.8 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 2.5 percent. These numbers reflect orange tier matrix within the state’s tier system for the fourth week in a row.
“Our community has weathered the storm and the light at the end of the tunnel shines brighter each day because of your efforts,” said Colusa County Supervisor Denise Carter.
According to Carter, the county is seeking “significant strides” in the number of vaccination residents.
As of Tuesday, 15,090 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 5,371 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,290 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.