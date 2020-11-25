Colusa County was moved back into the purple, most restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system on Tuesday as the county continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said the move back into the purple tier was anticipated since the county has been seeing a rapid rise in case numbers since Oct. 27.
As of Tuesday, 680 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County, an increase of 72 from the same time last week.
Health officials report that there are currently 71 active cases in isolation and 136 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total of 603 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are two individuals hospitalized at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
Denise Carter, chairperson for the Colusa County Board of Supervisors, said in a statement that public health officials predict 75 percent of those quarantined will become infected with the virus.
“California data shows on average 12 percent of positive cases will be hospitalized in the next two weeks,” said Carter. “Hospital capacity along with the necessary healthcare workers is becoming an issue even in our north state.”
Kropf said the local health department and hospital have been able to manage the surge in recent cases thus far.
“Our resources, including our local hospital, appear to be holding up fine although we continue to monitor the situation,” said Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel. “I am unaware of anyone going out-of-county due to a concern related to capacity.”
According to Kropf, contact tracing within the county shows that the driver of this rise in cases continues to be family gatherings or contact among family members.
Kropf said county officials encourage residents to remain vigilant, follow the guidelines, and use good judgment over the holidays.
“Stay healthy, keep your social bubble small, wear a mask anytime you are out in the public, keep your distance from others too, if you feel at all sick stay home and wash your hands,” said Carter.
Due to the rising case numbers across California, a statewide stay-at-home order took effect on Saturday at 10 p.m. in counties residing in the most restrictive purple tier and now Colusa County falls under this order.
The California Department of Public Health made the announcement Thursday that “all gatherings with members of other households and all activities conducted outside the residence, lodging, or temporary accommodation with members of other households cease between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m.”
Colusa County Assistant Sheriff Mike Bradwell said his department will be “enforcing by communication and education,” and all complaints will be referred to the health department.
To date, 45 counties across the state – or 94.6 percent of the population of California – is currently in the purple, most restrictive tier due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. Just eight counties remain in the red tier and five in the orange tier at this time. There were no counties in the least restrictive yellow tier as of Tuesday.