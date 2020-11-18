Colusa County moved back into the red tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system on Tuesday as the county continues to see an increase in positive COVID-19 cases.
“Our numbers are up but not significantly,” said Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel. “That being said, the Governor has changed how long counties remain in a tier when case numbers are increasing. If our current case numbers do not dramatically decline we will likely be moved back into the purple tier next week.”
As of Tuesday, 608 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County, an increase of 17 from the same time last week.
Health officials report that there are currently 27 active cases in isolation and 30 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 575 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are two individuals currently hospitalized at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
Kropf said county officials don’t necessarily believe that residents are becoming more lax with the COVID-19 guidelines due to less restrictions and they indicate that the increase in cases appears to be driven by family gatherings and family units with a lack of quarantining.
“For example in a couple of instances one member of a family becomes infected and ultimately spreads the infection to others in the household who have not quarantined effectively from the infected household member,” said Kropf.
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced that he was “pulling an emergency break” with changes to the statewide tier system in response to the widespread increase in COVID-19 cases across the state.
New changes to the system include tier assignments may occur any day of the week and may occur more than once a week rather than each Tuesday, counties can be moved back more than one tier and counties are now required to make changes the day following the announcement of their tier status change.
This means Colusa County could be moved into the purple in the coming days and weeks with just one days notice, a move that would again shut down indoor operations for local restaurants and places of worship.