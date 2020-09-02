Colusa County native promoted to Sergeant

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office would like to congratulate newly promoted Sergeant Luis Ruiz.
Ruiz attended Pierce High School and graduated class of 2001. He then studied at Universal Technical Institute in Phoenix, AZ where he received an Associates Degree in Automotive Tech and worked as an auto technician for several years before enlisting in the United States Marine Corps. Ruiz served two enlistments, doing several deployments to Afghanistan and Japan. After the military, Ruiz attended the Butte College Police Academy and graduated in December 2015.
Ruiz began working for Colusa Police Department from December 2015 to December 2018. While working at the Colusa Police Department he attended many training courses such as SFST, ARIDE, and DAR. Ruiz was also fortunate to work as a department K9 Handler.
In December of 2018, Ruiz became a Deputy Sheriff for the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office. Since becoming a member of the Sheriff’s Office he has acquired several assignments such as SOAR team member, OHV team member, Field Training Officer, and filled a position as Range Master.
Ruiz’s promotion was effective August 1, 2020 and he his assigned to the Patrol Division.