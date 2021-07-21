California is currently experiencing its driest year on record since 1977, and local groundwater levels are at an all-time low.
So low, that Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency in 41 California counties, including Colusa, in May related to the current drought conditions across the state.
Local officials are urging residents with wells to prepare for the drought by determining the condition of your well, testing water quality in your well regularly, and stockpiling enough bottled water for a minimum seven-day household supply, developing a family plan to address potential well outages as well as a plan to supply water for pets and livestock in case of a well outage and communicate your drought preparedness plans with your neighbors so you can better work together.
“Colusa County property owners experiencing domestic well issues, whether drought-related or mechanical, are urged to report these issues to the Colusa County Water Resources Division via the Well Report Form for the purpose of providing important data that will allow the county to better understand our groundwater system, and to connect property owners with the resources and assistance that they need,” it was stated in a release issued by the county on Tuesday.
Residents of Colusa County can complete the well report form in three easy steps, accounting to officials. First, visit the Colusa County Water Resources Division’s drought webpage and fill out the seven question Well Report Form on the website, or download and complete the Microsoft Word file. Then submit the Well Report Form through the website, or return the completed Microsoft Word file to Mary Fahey, Water Resources Manager, at mfahey@countyofcolusa.org.
“The County of Colusa has resources, information, and local assistance for property owners experiencing domestic well issues, and is urging those impacted to complete the brief Well Report Form accessed on the Water Resources Division’s webpage,” it was stated in the release.
For additional information on the Well Report Form please call the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services at 530-458-0218 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/684/Drought.