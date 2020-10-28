Colusa County is on track to move into the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system next week, according to Marcos Kropf, Colusa County counsel.
“We are required to remain in each tier for three weeks before we are eligible to move,” said Kropf. “Right now we are averaging about one new case a day but that should still be low enough to bring us down a notch.”
Colusa County has been in the red tier since Oct. 13 after spending weeks in the purple, most restrictive tier.
After spending two weeks in the red tier, all schools within the county are now eligible to reopen for in-person instruction but Kropf said many have opted to hold off at this time.
“It’s my understanding that 2 of the school districts – Colusa and Pierce – will be waiting until November 5 to open,” said Kropf. “The Williams Unified School District has indicated they will not open until after the first of the new year.”
Kropf could not report on the status of the Maxwell Unified School District at the time of publication.
Some districts, including Maxwell and Pierce, received waivers from the state that allowed them to resume in-person instruction for grades Kindergarten through sixth grade before county metrics allowed all schools to open so some students have been attending school in-person for the past couple of weeks.
When a school does resume in-person learning, Kropf said they have to follow state protocols which include testing 25 percent of the teachers every two weeks and 100 percent within a two month period, in addition to a number of other requirements.
As of Tuesday, 553 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently just four active cases in isolation and ten individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 543 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
On Tuesday, health officials reported that positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, with a three day lag, were 1.9. These numbers are considered to be within the Tier 3, or moderate spread, measurements.
Overall testing positivity over the past seven days, with a seven day lag, was 1.6 percent on Tuesday, which is considered to be within the range of Tier 4, or minimal spread, measurements.
Kropf said as we move further into flu season, the county strongly encourages everyone in the community to get their flu shot. The county is offering a series of flu clinics throughout the county this month and more information can be found at https://www.countyofcolusa.org/941/Flu-Clinics---Seasonal.
“Additionally, with the upcoming holidays we want to continue using our best judgement to stop the spread including the use of masks and social distancing,” said Kropf. “At present there is no cure and no vaccine so we should all continue to do our best to avoid exposure.”