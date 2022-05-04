Colusa County Public Health will host an additional series of walk-in vaccination clinics in May in an effort to prevent hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19.
According to Colusa County Health officials, the clinics will be open to all individuals aged 5 years of age and older, regardless of where individuals are at in their shot series and first dose, second dose and booster shots will be administered.
Pre-registration is not required for these clinics, though residents are requested to complete the pre-vaccination screening form, according to county officials.
The first vaccination clinic of the month will be held today at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St., Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. During this clinic, Moderna vaccinations will be administered.
Additional clinics will be held at the same location and time on May 11 (Pfizer), May 18 (Moderna) and May 25 (Pfizer).
Colusa County health officials recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is safe and effective at protecting against the virus. At this time, all individuals aged five and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot and COVID-19 boosters are recommended for individuals aged 12 and up.
“Some people who have received the COVID-19 shot may still get sick – however, data from clinical studies suggests that when this happens the shot might help keep you from getting seriously ill,” read the release.
According to officials, those who receive the vaccination may experience flu-like symptom side effects for a day or two but this is normal and means the vaccine is working.
The COVID-19 vaccination cannot give you the virus, said health officials, and it will not change your DNA.
As of Monday, Colusa County health officials reported four active COVID-19 cases, an increase of three cases from the week prior. Of the active cases, there were no virus-related hospitalizations. In total, 4,607 COVID-19 cases have been reported within the county since the onset of the pandemic and 27 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Health officials reported that the seven-day average for positive cases per 100,000 residents was 1.9 cases as of Monday.
To date, an estimated 66 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated, according to officials, which accounts for roughly 10,096 individuals.
The COVID-19 vaccination is available to the public at no cost and insurance or immigration status will not affect one’s ability to be vaccinated.
For more information on COVID-19 clinics within Colusa County, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.