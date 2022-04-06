In an effort to prevent hospitalizations and deaths related to COVID-19, Colusa County Public Health will host a series of vaccination clinics in April.
According to Colusa County Health officials, the clinic will be open to all individuals aged 12 years of age and older, regardless of where individuals are at in their shot series and first dose, second dose and booster shots will be administered.
“Pre-registration is not required for these clinics, though residents are requested to complete the pre-vaccination screening form,” read a release issued by Colusa County.
Colusa County health officials recommend getting the COVID-19 vaccine, as it is safe and effective at protecting against the virus.
“Some people who have received the COVID-19 shot may still get sick – however, data from clinical studies suggests that when this happens the shot might help keep you from getting seriously ill,” read the release.
According to officials, those who receive the vaccination may experience flu-like symptom side effects for a day or two but this is normal and means the vaccine is working.
The COVID-19 vaccination cannot give you the virus, said health officials, and it will not change your DNA.
As of Monday, Colusa County health officials reported six active COVID-19 cases, a decrease of four cases from the week prior. Of the active cases, there were no virus-related hospitalizations. In total, 4,558 COVID-19 cases have been reported within the county since the onset of the pandemic and 27 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Health officials reported that the seven-day average for positive cases per 100,000 residents was 2.5 cases as of Monday.
To date, an estimated 52.7 percent of the population of Colusa County has been vaccinated, according to officials, which accounts for roughly 10,096 individuals.
The COVID-19 vaccination is available to the public at no cost and insurance or immigration status will not affect one’s ability to be vaccinated.
The first vaccination clinic of the month will be held today at Colusa County Public Health, 251 E. Webster St., Colusa, from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. During this clinic, Pfizer vaccinations will be administered.
Additional clinics will be held at the same location and time on April 13 (Moderna) and April 27 (Pfizer).
Colusa County Public Health will also be hosting a pediatric COVID-19 Walk-In Vaccine Clinic for individuals ages 5-11 on Thursday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at the E. Webster Street location.
At this time, all individuals aged five and older are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 shot and COVID-19 boosters are recommended for individuals aged 12 and up.
To register for the clinic, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p9yfw4e.
For more information on COVID-19 clinics within Colusa County, call 530-458-0399 or visit www.countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.