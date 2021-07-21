The Colusa County Resource Conservation District is sponsoring a coloring contest to raise awareness about Monarch butterflies.
“Help spread the word about the population decline of Monarch butterflies and how we can save them by creating a beautiful poster,” organizers said in a statement.
Winners of the coloring contest will receive a free iPad.
Coloring pages can be picked up at the main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market Street in Colusa.
“Make sure to fill out the form on the back with your parent or guardians’ name and turn it into the librarians,” organizers said in a statement.
Submissions are due by July 31.
Winners will be contacted by the NRCS office by the second week of August.
Artwork will also be displayed at the NRCS office.
For more information, call 458-5131.