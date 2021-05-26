Two additional COVID-19 related deaths were reported in Colusa County last week, bringing the county’s total to 18, but county health officials say both deaths did not happen recently.
“Our case rate continues to improve in Colusa County, and these unfortunate deaths should not be cause for additional alarm” stated Elizabeth Kelly, Colusa County Department of Health and Human Services director. “The methodology for assigning cases and reporting data often lags, and can lead to confusion. We wanted to provide transparency on these deaths, and express our condolences to both families.”
According to a release issued by the county, the seventeenth death occured in April and was reported to the county’s dashboard on May 18.
“The eighteenth death occurred in December 2020, and was initially reported as a Yolo County death before being reclassified to Colusa County and added to the dashboard on May 19,” it was stated in the release.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,259 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 18 cases since May 18.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 29 are active cases in isolation and there is one virus-related hospitalization at this time.
To date, 2,212 people have recovered from the virus.
Colusa County remains in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week, with the current metrix averaging 3.2 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity rate of 1.7 percent.
While COVID-19 case numbers continue to show signs of improvement, the county continues to facilitate vaccine distribution. The next vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place Thursday and, as of Tuesday afternoon, there were still several spots available.
As of Tuesday, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,032 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,490 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.