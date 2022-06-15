Last week, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2022 direct primary election.
To date a total of 2,126 votes were cast by Colusa County residents, which is a voter turnout of 21.11 percent.
Below are the latest, unofficial results for the local races released by the Colusa County Elections Office as of Thursday evening – (i) denotes incumbent.
Ballot counting remains ongoing.
Supervisor District 5
– Marilyn R. Acree …............ 132 votes
– Richard D. Selover …......... 374 votes
– Janice Bell …...................... 390 votes
Clerk-Recorder
– Cristy Jayne Edwards …... 928 votes
– Amy Rennich-Schmidt ….. 553 votes
– Amy M. Greenhalgh …....... 413 votes