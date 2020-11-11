Last week, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election.
To date a total of 7,759 votes were cast by Colusa County residents, which is a voter turnout of 79.12 percent.
Below are the latest, unofficial results for the local races released by the Colusa County Elections Office as of Friday – (i) denotes incumbent.
Ballot counting remains ongoing.
Supervisor District 2
Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith......842 votes
Dave B. Markss..................743 votes
Colusa County Board of Education Board of Trustees, Area 4
Cristy Jayne Edwards........884 votes
Lynn Burnham (i).............630 votes
Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees
Three seats available:
Scott Arens.......................667 votes
Abel Gomez, Sr...............1,046 votes
George Green, Jr.............1,069 votes
John R. Friel, Sr..............1,013 votes
Matthew D. Wilkerson......350 votes
Colusa City Council
Three seats available:
Ryan Codorniz...................706 votes
Denise Conrado..............1,016 votes
Brent Nobles (i).................826 votes
Matthew Reische...............530 votes
Greg Ponciano (i)............1,261 votes
Daniel Vaca.....................1,020 votes
Colusa City Treasurer
Robin Rouch (i)..................987 votes
Devin Kelley...................1,084 votes
Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees
Three seats available:
Kelli Griffith-Garcia (i)....1,582 votes
Michael Phenicie (i).......1,311 votes
Melissa Yerxa Ortiz (i)...1,607 votes
Erin E. Steidlmayer.......1,961 votes
Williams City Council
Two seats available:
John J. Troughton (i)........602 votes
Don Parsons....................643 votes
Roberto V. Mendoza (i).....612 votes
Williams Unified School District
Board of Trustees
Three seats available:
Kathleen Bautista............1,031 votes
Patricia Ash.......................835 votes
Alejandra Lopez(ai)............520 votes
Cesar Perez......................926 votes
Measure B
With 0 percent of precincts reporting.
For......................................536 votes
Against...............................716 votes