Last week, people gathered at the polls to cast their votes for the 2020 Presidential election. 

To date a total of 7,759 votes were cast by Colusa County residents, which is a voter turnout of 79.12 percent.

Below are the latest, unofficial results for the local races released by the Colusa County Elections Office as of Friday – (i) denotes incumbent. 

Ballot counting remains ongoing.

Supervisor District 2

Daurice Kalfsbeek Smith......842 votes

Dave B. Markss..................743 votes

Colusa County Board of Education Board of Trustees, Area 4

Cristy Jayne Edwards........884 votes

Lynn Burnham (i).............630 votes

Pierce Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees

Three seats available: 

Scott Arens.......................667 votes

Abel Gomez, Sr...............1,046 votes

George Green, Jr.............1,069 votes

John R. Friel, Sr..............1,013 votes

Matthew D. Wilkerson......350 votes

Colusa City Council

Three seats available: 

Ryan Codorniz...................706 votes

Denise Conrado..............1,016 votes

Brent Nobles (i).................826 votes

Matthew Reische...............530 votes

Greg Ponciano (i)............1,261 votes

Daniel Vaca.....................1,020 votes

Colusa City Treasurer

Robin Rouch (i)..................987 votes

Devin Kelley...................1,084 votes

Colusa Unified School District Board of Trustees

Three seats available: 

Kelli Griffith-Garcia (i)....1,582 votes

Michael Phenicie (i).......1,311 votes

Melissa Yerxa Ortiz (i)...1,607 votes

Erin E. Steidlmayer.......1,961 votes

Williams City Council

Two seats available: 

John J. Troughton (i)........602 votes

Don Parsons....................643 votes

Roberto V. Mendoza (i).....612 votes

Williams Unified School District 

Board of Trustees

Three seats available: 

Kathleen Bautista............1,031 votes

Patricia Ash.......................835 votes

Alejandra Lopez(ai)............520 votes

Cesar Perez......................926 votes

Measure B

With 0 percent of precincts reporting.

For......................................536 votes

Against...............................716 votes

