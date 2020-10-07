Colusa County remains in the purple, or most restrictive tier, of the state’s COVID-19 blueprint despite a decline in positive cases of the virus.
As of Tuesday, 539 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County, an increase of 4 from last week. Health officials report that there are currently just 2 active cases in isolation and 17 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 531 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
On Tuesday, Colusa County health officials reported that positive cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days, with a three day lag, were 3.2. These numbers have since decreased from the 5.7 reported last week and are considered to be within the Tier 3, or moderate spread, measurements.
Overall testing positivity over the past seven days, with a seven day lag, was 6.2 percent on Tuesday, down from the 9.9 percent reported last week. This data is considered to be within the range of Tier 2, or substantial spread, measurement.
The average number of positive tests done per day, per 100,000 residents with a seven day lag in data, was reported as 111.3 this week, down from the 146.7 reported Sept. 29.
According to covid19.ca.gov, Colusa County remains within the purple, or widespread, tier due to a new case per day per 100K residents of 10.1 and a positivity rate of 9.4 percent.
In order for the county to transition to the red, or substantial spread, tier, the county could have to maintain a daily new case rate of between 4-7 and a positivity rate between 5-8 percent for two consecutive weeks.