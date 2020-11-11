Colusa County remains in the orange tier this week after transitioning to the second least restrictive level of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system last week.
The move into the orange tier allows in-door operations at facilities such as restaurants and places of worship to increase capacity to 50 percent. Bars are also allowed to reopen for outdoor operations with modifications in this tier for the first time in months.
An increase in COVID-19 cases last weekend may threaten Colusa County’s tier progression, however, and force a move back into a more restrictive tier.
From Oct. 27 through Oct. 30, Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel, said the county has incurred an additional 15 cases, with one hospitalization and 20 active cases in isolation.
A release issued by the county shortly after that weekend said the surge in cases is most likely a result of increased movement, mixing of households and a relaxation of adherence to public health protocols and guidance.
This week, numbers seem to remain on the upswing.
As of Tuesday, 591 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Colusa County. Health officials report that there are currently 23 active cases in isolation and 33 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
A total 562 people had recovered from the virus, according to health officials, and there are no hospitalizations at this time.
To date, six individuals have died due to COVID-19 within Colusa County. Five of the six deaths reported within the county were residents of Valley West Care Center and died after a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility was reported July 20. The fifth death, a 78-year-old male, was not associated with the care facility.
The Colusa County Department of Public Health urges residents to remain diligent in ensuring compliance to all public health protocols to mitigate the spread of the virus, including wearing a facial covering, maintaining six feet of physical distance, regular hand washing and remaining home is sick or exposed to COVID-19.