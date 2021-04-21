Colusa County remains in the orange, moderately restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system for another week as COVID-19 case numbers continue to fluctuate within the county.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,204 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of 16 cases since April 13.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 26 are active cases in isolation, and there are two virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,162 people have recovered from the virus within the county and 16 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County is averaging 4.4 percent new daily cases per 100,000 people with a test positivity of 3.5 percent. These numbers reflect orange tier matrix within the state’s tier system.
Vaccine eligibility now encompasses all residents of Colusa County 16 years of age and older, regardless of occupation. Several vaccination clinics are being offered by the county each week and, as of Tuesday, appointments were still available as early as Wednesday, April 28.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.