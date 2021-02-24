Colusa County remains in the purple, most restrictive tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy system, with 29.7 new COVID-19 cases per day, per 100,000 residents, and a positivity rate of 12.1 percent, according to the state’s current tier assignment map.

As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,125 positive COVID-19 cases within the county – an increase of 39 new cases since Feb. 17.

Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 53 are active cases in isolation – including five individuals that have been hospitalized at this time.

To date, 2,059 people have recovered from the virus within Colusa County.

Two additional virus-related deaths were reported in Colusa County last week, bringing the areas total up to 13.

The twelfth death, reported on Feb. 16, was a 72-year old male with underlying conditions, according to Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel. This individual died on Jan. 31.

Additional information about the thirteenth death, reported on Feb. 18, was a 68-year old male that died on Feb. 4.

At this time, Colusa County continues to move through Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule and, as of Monday, 2,515 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County. Of those, 1,054 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 1,330 have been distributed to local health care partners.

