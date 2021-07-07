Colusa County Health officials reported at the end of last month that approximately 34 percent of residents within the county have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to the county’s website, an estimated 34 percent of the population of Colusa County aged 12 and older were fully vaccinated as of June 24 and 45 percent of residents had received at least one dose. Within the senior community – those 65 years of age and older – an estimated 52 percent of individuals had been vaccinated and 63 percent had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Additionally, 45 percent of those aged 50 through 64, 34 percent of residents aged 20 through 49 and 11 percent of those 16 through 19 had been fully vaccinated, according to health officials.
These numbers have grown slightly in recent weeks, up from the 21 percent full vaccination rate reported May 25.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,308 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of ten cases since June 28.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, five are active cases in isolation and there are no virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,285 people have recovered from the virus and 18 virus-related deaths have been reported.
As of June 24, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,345 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,980 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 458-0399 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.