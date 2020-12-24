As positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Colusa County, health officials reported on Wednesday that the local hospital is also seeing a surge in COVID-19 related hospitalizations at this time.
“Currently, nine Colusa County residents are hospitalized for COVID-19, a significant increase from prior weeks, and another indicator that community transmission is at an all time high,” it was stated in a release issued by the county.
Intensive Care Unit bed capacity has been a great concern for health officials across the state as the increase in positive COVID-19 cases in California has also increased the need of ICU beds for these patients.
Locally, Colusa Medical Center has just three ICU beds, according to Marcos Kropf, Colusa County Counsel.
“It is important to be mindful of the rate at which the virus is spreading in the community, and to be prepared for additional hospitalizations following the holiday break,” it was stated in the release. “Gatherings remain discouraged, the Colusa County Department of Health & Human Services implores residents to join in public health efforts to reduce our strain on the local healthcare system and regional ICU capacity.”
Health officials reported 1,214 positive COVID-19 cases within the county as of Dec. 23 – an increase of 199 new cases since Dec. 15.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, 257 are active cases in isolation – including nine that have been hospitalized at this time – and another 273 individuals are in quarantine due to possible exposure.
To date, 949 people have recovered from the virus and eight virus-related deaths have been reported.
“Colusa County would ask again that we remain diligent in ensuring compliance to the face covering Order, continue maintaining six feet physical distance, continue hand washing and proper hygiene and remain home if sick or exposed to COVID-19,” it was stated in the release.
Updated information about COVID-19 in Colusa County will be posted at http://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19 as it becomes available.