Colusa County Public Health Officer Dr. Gregory Bert rescinded all local COVID-19 related orders on Tuesday after the state discontinued the Blueprint for a Safer Economy system and reopened the state.
As of Tuesday, most sectors – with limited exceptions for mega-events – can return to usual operations.
“Everyday life will feel a lot like before,” according to the California Department of Public Health. “Restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters and most everyday places will be open as normal with no capacity limits or social distancing requirements.”
Masks are now not required to be worn by individuals that have been fully vaccinated, except on public transit, indoors at K-12 schools, childcare centers and other youth settings, healthcare facilities including long term care facilities, state and correctional facilities and detention centers, homeless and emergency shelters and cooling centers.
Masks are still required for individuals that have not been vaccinated in indoor public settings and businesses unless a medical condition, mental health or disability prevents you from doing so.
With the discontinuation of the state’s tier system, Colusa County officials said they will continue to monitor and record local COVID-19 cases daily.
As of Tuesday, health officials reported 2,284 positive COVID-19 cases within Colusa County, an increase of five cases since June 8.
Of the total COVID-19 cases reported within Colusa County, seven are active cases in isolation and there are three virus-related hospitalizations at this time.
To date, 2,259 people have recovered from the virus and 18 virus-related deaths have been reported.
Colusa County has also begun tracking the percentage of the county’s population that has been vaccinated by age.
As of Tuesday, approximately 52 percent of residents aged 65 and older, 45 percent of those aged 50 through 64, 34 percent of residents aged 20 through 49 and 11 percent of those 16 through 19 had been fully vaccinated.
To date, 15,130 COVID-19 vaccinations have been allocated and received by Colusa County for first and second doses. Of those, 6,145 have been administered by Colusa County Public Health and 4,739 have been distributed to local healthcare partners.
Those interested in receiving a vaccination can call the county’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 458-0399 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
For more information about COVID-19 in Colusa County or to schedule an vaccination appointment, call 458-0382 or visit https://www.countyofcolusa.org/771/COVID19.