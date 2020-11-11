It has been just under a year since ambulance services in Colusa County were reduced to just one round-the-clock ambulance to serve the approximately 22,000 residents that live within the county’s 1,200 square miles.
At the time of the reduction, local first responders had great concerns about how response time would be affected by the cut. So how have things been in the months since?
According to documents obtained from Sierra-Sacramento Valley Emergency Medical Services, the agency that contracts with Enloe Hospital in Chico to provide ambulance services to the county, there were 113 ambulance 911 calls within the county in September and the average response times were approximately five minutes 30 seconds in Colusa, 13.5 minutes in Williams, one hour and 13 minutes in Stonyford and 17 minutes throughout the rest of the county.
Since the beginning of the year, response rates within Colusa have been about five minutes forty-five seconds, just over 14 minutes in Williams, 51 minutes in Stonyford and 18.5 minutes throughout the rest of the county.
The response times are on par with those reported in January through October 2019, before the reduction went into effect. As of the start of November 2019, average response times for last year were approximately 8 minutes in Colusa, 12 minutes in Williams, 47 minutes in Stonyford and 15 minutes throughout the rest of the county.
This year, a total of 813 ambulance 911 calls have been recorded. A total of 78 air ambulance 911 calls have been recorded from January through September as well, according to the documents. Data for October was not available at the time of publication.
In response to the reduction of services, the Colusa Fire Department jumped into action just weeks later and transformed a pre-existing staff unit into a Basic Life Support alternative transport vehicle to provide a safe and legal means of transport when the Advanced Life Support ambulance service is unavailable.
“It made perfect sense to use this unit because of the ability to staff it with on-call personnel, saving the taxpayers a great deal of money,” said Colusa Fire Chief Logan Conley in a December interview. “The Colusa Fire Department has been down this road before and always strives to be ahead of the curve.”
Conley said the BLS alternative vehicle allows the Colusa Fire Department to have both fire suppression and transport capabilities as the first response to all 911 emergency calls 365 days a year.
Vickie Pinette, executive director of Sierra-Sacramento Valley EMS Agency, said the Maxwell Fire Department has also introduced a Basic Life Support Unit recently, which has been inspected and is ready to use.