Colusa junior varsity baseball stayed unbeaten with an 8-7 win in five innings at home over Princeton last week.
Hayden McCarty collected a double, scored three runs and stole a pair of bases for Colusa (2-0).
Bo Coronado added a hit and two RBIs. Seth Kalisuch fired three innings on the mound, allowing one earned run on four hits while striking out three.
Princeton’s Alex Winn finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Juan Andrade Jr. was also 2-for-4 with two RBIs at the plate.
Colusa travels to Chico today (Wednesday, March 31) to take on Pleasant Valley at 4 p.m. Princeton is in Colusa on April 1 for a 4 p.m. scheduled game.
Boys soccer
Live Oak 8, Pierce 0
Alejandro Espinoza scored twice in the opening half, Esteban Alvarado added a goal and assist in each half to help spur Live Oak to an 8-0 shutout over Pierce Tuesday.
Goalkeeper Arturo Pureco had five saves for the Lions (1-0).
Live Oak travels to Winters today (Thursday) for a 4 p.m. game.
Girls soccer
Wheatland 5, Gridley 1
Elesia Fuentes came through defensively, Ana Velasco made several spectacular saves in goal and Yulissa Martinez scored the lone goal for Gridley in a 5-1 loss Tuesday.
Gridley (0-1) will host Sutter at home today (Thursday, March 25).
Girls tennis
Live Oak 3, Colusa 2
Live Oak’s Quinn Vrablick, Averyn Jansen and Kirit Pamma each captured straight-set wins at No. 3, 4 and 5 to lead the Lions to a 3-2 win over Colusa Tuesday.
Live Oak, unbeaten at 6-0, ends its modified season today at Wheatland. The match begins at 3:30 p.m.
Colusa’s Emily Cerney and Abbie Smith collected wins for the RedHawks against Live Oak.
Baseball
Colusa drops Lower Lake, gets to 6-0
Ethan Lay, Tyler Oliver and Blake Kalfsbeek combined on a two-hitter through seven innings to help the Colusa High varsity baseball team stay unbeaten with a 7-1 win over Lower Lake Saturday.
Kalfsbeek got the win after pitching two innings of shutout ball with six strikeouts. Lay pitched two and struck out six, while allowing one hit. Oliver went three innings, allowed the other hit and one unearned run. He struck out three.
Offensively, Clay Randolph went 1-for-3 with an RBI double for Colusa (6-0).
Softball
Colusa 18, Kelseyville 5
Makayla Frias led the way with four hits to pace Colusa to an 18-5 win over Kelseyville in its season-opener Tuesday.
Frias tripled in the first, homered in the fourth, singled in the sixth, and doubled in the seventh.
Colusa broke it open in the seventh with nine runs in the frame. Abby Meyers, Frias, Anahi Guzman, Abby Wolf, Reese Roper, and Avery Lay each drove in runs during the rally.