The Colusa County Free Library Literacy Program would like to congratulate Roselyn Chandra on graduating with her diploma and career certificate from the Career Online High School program! We are so proud of all of Roselyn’s hard work!
The library has several scholarships still available for Colusa County residents over the age of 18 who are interested in getting their high school diploma online. You can find out more by visiting the https://ca.careeronlinehs.gale.com/ or by contacting the Literacy Coordinator at 530-458-0373.